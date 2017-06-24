81-year-old woman takes police on slow-speed chase
Denton police said someone called 911 on Thursday morning to report a white Jeep Cherokee swerving and going the wrong way near the intersection of Elm Street and Loop 288. Several drivers tried to stop the Jeep by positioning themselves in front of and behind it.
