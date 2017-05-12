Yesteryear: May 2017
During the absence of County Attorney Alvin M. Owsley, who has been called to the training camp for reserve officers at Leon Springs, Assistant County Attorney H.G. Owen is in charge of the legal procedures for Denton County. Owsley will join other Denton County boys already at Leon Springs: C.J. Foster, F.D. Cox, A. Paul Simpson, W.E. George, George Fritz, Clark Owsley, Jerry S. Fowler, Bala Williams, Fred Reese, Luther Hoffman, B.E. Alexander, Abney Ivey, Paul R. Bird, Maurice Brailey, Alvin Bush, Edwin T. Miller, Homer L. Fry, J.N. Rayzor Jr., Sam B. Rayzor, James Potts, J.B. Cunningham Jr., John W. Bailey Jr., Mack Hodges, Kearle Berry, Loy W. Ledbetter and George Rucker.
