Winds severely damage small planes at North Texas airport
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo provided by the City of Denton, Texas, small aircraft are shown sitting atop each other after severe weather passed through the area overnight at the Denton Enterprise Airport. less In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo provided by the City of Denton, Texas, small aircraft are shown sitting atop each other after severe weather passed through the area overnight at the Denton Enterprise ... more A small plane sustained damage during an overnight storm at Denton Enterprise Airport, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Denton, Texas.
