We're Denton Dammit

Have you ever tried to fix your own printer only to end up in tears? Well, the Koan School hosted Adulting Olympics .The private school, located on a farm in Denton, keeps classes small and curriculum personalized. High school students were tested on real-world, practical skills we sometimes overlook: changing a tire and checking oil on a car, writing a check , filling out a W-4 form, finding a polling place, sewing a button on a garment, haggling and mincing garlic .

