UNT to host emergency exercise at Apogee Stadium
The University of North Texas is partnering with the city of Denton and other local law enforcement agencies to conduct a live emergency exercise from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Apogee Stadium. Police, fire and ambulance units from surrounding jurisdictions will be in and around Apogee Stadium and Victory Hall on the UNT campus.
