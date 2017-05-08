Trial set for driver accused of killing Whitesboro children

A trial date has been set for Luis Bonilla, the Denton man accused of killing two Whitesboro, Texas, children in a highway crash last year. Witnesses told police that Bonilla, 37, had been driving erratically and speeding when his Ford F-350 pickup truck crashed into a minivan on Highway 380 in Denton, Texas, on February 6. The impact propelled the minivan into another vehicle.

