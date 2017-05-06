This is only a test

18 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The University of North Texas partnered with the city of Denton and other agencies to conduct a live emergency exercise on Friday, simulating an improvised explosive device going off during halftime of a football game. During the exercise, law enforcement officials discovered a second simulated IED in the stadium, and it was successfully "deactivated."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

