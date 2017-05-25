The Place is Argyle: Grand opening for Denton County satellite courthouse rescheduled for July 14
The grand opening of the Denton County satellite courthouse, located at 6200 Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound, has been changed to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. "The postponement of the Denton County Southwest Courthouse is due to construction and weather-related delays," Denton County Commissioner Andy Eads said. The new 32,000-square-foot facility sits on five acres and is located about five miles south of the Argyle Post Office on Canyon Falls Drive, one block west off U.S. Highway 377 at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound.
