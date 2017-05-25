The Place is Argyle: Grand opening fo...

The Place is Argyle: Grand opening for Denton County satellite courthouse rescheduled for July 14

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The grand opening of the Denton County satellite courthouse, located at 6200 Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound, has been changed to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. "The postponement of the Denton County Southwest Courthouse is due to construction and weather-related delays," Denton County Commissioner Andy Eads said. The new 32,000-square-foot facility sits on five acres and is located about five miles south of the Argyle Post Office on Canyon Falls Drive, one block west off U.S. Highway 377 at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC