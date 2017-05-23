Texas Sheriff Blames Manchester Attac...

Texas Sheriff Blames Manchester Attack On Gun Laws And Political Correctness

Sheriff Tracy Murphree in Denton, Texas, isn't backing down from a Facebook rant that blamed Monday's terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester, England , on gun control laws and political correctness. " I ran on a conservative Republican platform ," he told the local CBS station.

