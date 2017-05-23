Student in Denton produces magazine i...

Student in Denton produces magazine in support of girls

23 hrs ago

DENTON, Texas - In a world full of glossy ads featuring airbrushed runway models, Ryan High School junior Kennedy McWilliams wants to put a new definition to the word "gorgeous." "A gorgeous girl is not looking at what other people think of you, but instead realizing what you think of yourself is most important," McWilliams said.

