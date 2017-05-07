Soma Massage now at Spinal Decompression Center

Massage and chiropractic care go hand-in-hand, and now Spinal Decompression Center patients can have their appointments back-to-back. Soma Massage Therapy now has a massage table and private room inside of the Spinal Decompression Center in Denton, where a dedicated massage therapist will be available by appointment Tuesday through Thursday, starting May 9. "It just seemed like a natural fit because I know how good massage and chiropractic go together," Amber Briggle, owner of Soma, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.