Ski mask-wearing gunman shoots teen in Denton woods, police say

14 hrs ago

The 17-year-old victim called police to say he was in the 1700 block of East McKinney Street, near Mack Park Apartments, when he was shot, police said. He said the man who shot him was wearing a ski mask and fled south into the woods on foot.

