Robson voters could steer District 3

Robson voters could steer District 3

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Robson Ranch retirement community has proven a lucrative place for Denton's political candidates to curry favor with voters. Thousands of active, community-minded residents cast ballots on election day for city offices, especially when compared to other Denton neighborhoods where perhaps two or three dozen voters show up on a good day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC