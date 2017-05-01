Report: Man walks out of Denton County Courthouse, kills himself
A man walked out of the Denton County district attorney's office and killed himself, according to the Denton Record Chronicle. Denton County sheriff's deputies responded to the deceased person on the northwest corner of the courthouse, 1450 East McKinney St., according to the sheriff's office Twitter account.
