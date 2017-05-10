Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Ma...

Progressive Agriculture Safety Day May 20 in Denton, Texas

A Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, May 20 at the North Texas Fair Grounds in Denton, will offer third through fifth graders opportunities to learn more about farm safety Farms and ranchers offer unique opportunities and learning experiences for children who grow up in rural communities. But they also are subject to injury if not properly instructed and supervised.

