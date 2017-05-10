Police make third arrest in UNT basketball case
Denton police have made a third arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation of the University of North Texas men's basketball team. Derail Green was booked into Denton County Jail on Tuesday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a dangerous drug.
