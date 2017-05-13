Point-in-Time count results show incr...

Point-in-Time count results show increase in homeless children

13 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The number of homeless children and chronically homeless people in Denton County rose during this year's Point-in-Time count compared to 2016. The total number of homeless people, however, slightly dropped from 230 in 2016 to 228 this year.

