Point-in-Time count results show increase in homeless children
The number of homeless children and chronically homeless people in Denton County rose during this year's Point-in-Time count compared to 2016. The total number of homeless people, however, slightly dropped from 230 in 2016 to 228 this year.
Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
