Pillars of a family: Four siblings show strength after mother's and sister's death

Janel and Rebekah Santana served as the pillars of a tight-knit family before they were killed by an alleged drunk driver Saturday in the 2800 block of East University Drive in Denton. Janel was a 44-year-old single mother of five, the youngest of whom is 16 and the oldest 24. One of her children, 21-year-old Zachary Santana, said his mother and Rebekah were the family's foundation, constantly working, smiling and trying to support a busy household.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.