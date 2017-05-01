News 15 mins ago 8:07 p.m.Shooting in Denton, suspect at large
Denton Police and Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 5:44 p.m. on Monday evening regarding shots fired in the 1700 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said he had just been shot in the woods near Mack Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC