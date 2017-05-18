Music, art benefit slated Saturday

Music, art benefit slated Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A music fest and art auction, benefiting the Denton County LOSS Team from the county MHMR Center, is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dan's Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St. in Denton. Scheduled music performers include Joe Pat Hennen, Chris Watson, Tiny Outside, Michelle Mayfield and Joe Weppelman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 7 Pltnmgel03 12
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC