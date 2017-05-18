Music, art benefit slated Saturday

A music fest and art auction, benefiting the Denton County LOSS Team from the county MHMR Center, is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dan's Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St. in Denton. Scheduled music performers include Joe Pat Hennen, Chris Watson, Tiny Outside, Michelle Mayfield and Joe Weppelman.

