Music, art benefit slated Saturday
A music fest and art auction, benefiting the Denton County LOSS Team from the county MHMR Center, is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dan's Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St. in Denton. Scheduled music performers include Joe Pat Hennen, Chris Watson, Tiny Outside, Michelle Mayfield and Joe Weppelman.
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 7
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
