Mending fences at Denton city cemeteries
City leaders have agreed to set aside about $350,000 for long-needed repairs in Denton's two public cemeteries, the IOOF Cemetery near the University of North Texas and Oakwood Cemetery in Southeast Denton. Council member Dalton Gregory began advocating for the city's cemeteries last year during city budget talks.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
