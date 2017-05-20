LOSS Team drums up support for families in aftermath of suicide
A celebration of music and art brought people together to support the LOSS Team on Saturday afternoon at Dan's Silverleaf. About 85 people gathered for the Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors Team's second music fest and art auction.
