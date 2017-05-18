Lane closures announced ahead of stre...

Lane closures announced ahead of stretch run to completion of 35Express Project's Phase 1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

With just a few months remaining before an expected completion to Phase 1 of the Interstate 35E/Interstate 35 construction, multiple nightly lane closures are scheduled this weekend along the 30-mile stretch of roadway. Officials with the 35Express Project say a majority of the nighttime lane closures are being done to place permanent pavement on the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 7 Pltnmgel03 12
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC