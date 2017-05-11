Jack Bell, new owner of Wells Fargo tower, has big plans for the property
Local investor and developer Jack Bell now owns the Wells Fargo tower on the southeast corner of South Locust Street and East Hickory Street after two years of negotiations with the bank. Bell, who would not disclose how much he paid for the building and surrounding property, has spent the past two years dreaming up a plan for his company, Jack Bell Properties, to update and change the area surrounding the eight-story tower.
