In the Schools: May 3, 2017

The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will host a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton. Extreme Cuisine will cater the event and serve chicken salad supreme, yellow squash and caper pasta salad, asparagus spears, fruit salad and chocolate delight.

