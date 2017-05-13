Hat tip to Lone Star green thumbs
Each year, fourth graders attending school in Denton Independent School District have a chance to make native Texas plants live longer than their season. The annual program brings native plant enthusiasts and gardeners who volunteer with Texas Master Naturalists to students to learn the characteristics of Texas' the Lone Star State's native flora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 7
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC