Fiesta for all
Denton Cinco de Mayo might trail along behind the biggest festival of the year in Denton, but organizers said the smaller festival has lots of heart. "This year is actually the 30th year that it's been happening in Denton," said Blanca Govea, the chairwoman of Denton Cinco de Mayo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC