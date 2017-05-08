Fallout continues following passage of Denton's tax freeze proposition
Fallout continued Monday from Saturday's election - when Denton voters narrowly approved Proposition 1, a city property tax freeze for seniors and the disabled - and not just at City Hall. Denton resident Larry Burton said he's deciding soon whether to protest the latest appraisal for his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC