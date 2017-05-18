Exemplary officers recognized at annu...

Exemplary officers recognized at annual Denton police banquet

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton police Officer Hunter Gay likely wasn't thinking of an award when he jumped into fast-moving waters to save a homeless woman last year. But after he and another officer rescued her from a flooded drainage ditch near McKinney Street and Bell Avenue, his supervisors and colleagues noticed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 7 Pltnmgel03 12
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC