Denton Rewind: May 23, 2017
About 40 members of the activist group Indivisible Denton showed up Monday for a "Die-In" held next to the Lake Dallas office of U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point. The group was protesting his vote last week in the U.S. House of Representatives that helped pass the American Health Care Act, which, if approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump, will replace the Affordable Care Act.
