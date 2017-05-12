Denton group exceeds 1,000 handmade d...

Denton group exceeds 1,000 handmade dresses for girls in poverty

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Women sit along two long tables in a Southmont Baptist Church classroom, making little dresses. Every time the ladies finishes a dress, church member Laura Roberts, who leads the group, calls out, "Ding, ding, ding!" The group - a ministry of the local church called Dress a Girl - works fast to make simple dresses that are shipped to the developing world, where girls ages 6 to 11 claim them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 7 Pltnmgel03 12
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Denton County was issued at May 13 at 3:41PM CDT

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC