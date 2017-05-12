Denton group exceeds 1,000 handmade dresses for girls in poverty

Women sit along two long tables in a Southmont Baptist Church classroom, making little dresses. Every time the ladies finishes a dress, church member Laura Roberts, who leads the group, calls out, "Ding, ding, ding!" The group - a ministry of the local church called Dress a Girl - works fast to make simple dresses that are shipped to the developing world, where girls ages 6 to 11 claim them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.