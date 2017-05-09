Denton council member loses fight over early voting locations

Outgoing Denton City Council member Kathleen Wazny got nowhere Tuesday in a last-ditch plea for more early voting locations in the city's runoff election June 10 that would name her replacement in District 3. She pressed for an emergency City Council meeting to choose additional locations. The sole location, Denton County Elections Administration, off Loop 288 in eastern Denton, isn't in District 3, she said.

