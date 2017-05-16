Denton City Council seats three
With family members by their sides, Gerard Hudspeth, John Ryan and Keely Briggs took their oath of office Tuesday night. About 60 friends and supporters of the trio, along with outgoing council members Joey Hawkins, Kevin Roden and Kathleen Wazny, attended the brief ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 7
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC