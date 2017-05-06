Dead man re-elected to Double Oak Town Council
A total of 120 voters re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Steve Durbin, who died in March, to the Double Oak Town Council on Saturday. The Denton County town of about 3,000 is south of Denton between Bartonville and Flower Mound.
