DCTA: Connect bus changes in Denton begin Monday
The most drastic changes in bus route schedules since the Denton County Transportation Authority took over the city of Denton's LINK bus more than a decade ago is expected to launch Monday. Transit officials have said all Connect bus routes in Denton will be modified and that the schedule changes will fill service gaps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 7
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC