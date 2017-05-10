David Eli Frazier

David and Erica Frazier of Denton announce the birth of a son, David Eli, on May 5, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.David has one sister, Olivia, 2.Grandparents include Ronnie and Riana Eison of Krum and Cindy and Melvin Kimble of Denton.

