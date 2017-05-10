David Eli Frazier
David and Erica Frazier of Denton announce the birth of a son, David Eli, on May 5, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.David has one sister, Olivia, 2.Grandparents include Ronnie and Riana Eison of Krum and Cindy and Melvin Kimble of Denton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 7
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC