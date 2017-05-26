Dani Rae's to close on Sunday after eight years
Dani Rae's Gulf Coast Kitchen will open its doors for the last time Sunday because the expansion of Interstate 35E makes the building no longer operable. The restaurant's owners, Gary and Jan Beavers, looked for another building in Denton but could not find anything in their price range.
