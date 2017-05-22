County election processes to be disse...

County election processes to be dissected Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Frank Phillips, Denton County elections administrator, will present findings Tuesday to the Denton County Commissioners Court from two assessments of the county's November 2016 election processes. Phillips will present findings from a Texas secretary of state review conducted in February that concluded that an understaffed elections administration department with inexperienced employees led multiple errors during last November's general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) 12 hr DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Denton County was issued at May 23 at 12:14AM CDT

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC