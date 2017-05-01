Continue reading Real estate interests drive campaign donations in Denton

Real estate interests gave generously to candidates to several Denton City Council campaigns, including individual business owners and the local political action committee of the Texas Association of Realtors. More than one-third of the $60,000 raised by candidates and campaigns for the May 6 election came from a small group that threw their support behind Gerard Hudspeth in District 1, Jason Cole in District 3 and John Ryan in District 4. Cole received the most from the real estate PAC: a $6,500 contribution.

