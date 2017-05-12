Continue reading Outgoing Denton city council members have their say

The last act of three outgoing Denton city council members-Joey Hawkins, Kevin Roden and Kathleen Wazny-will be to canvass the May 6 election results Tuesday night. When that job is done, City Secretary Jennifer Walters will swear in Gerard Hudspeth as the newest representative for District 1 and John Ryan for District 4. In addition, Keely Briggs returns to her District 2 seat.

