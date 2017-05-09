Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in...

Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in Denton crash after van fails to yield

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A motorcyclist from Saginaw died early Tuesday in Denton County when a van failed to yield to the right of way and struck the bike. The motorcyclist was headed north on FM156 around 5:45 a.m. when the van failed to yield at the Double Eagle Boulevard intersection near Northwest High School, sheriff's department spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 7 Pltnmgel03 12
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC