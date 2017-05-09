Continue reading Motorcyclist dies in Denton crash after van fails to yield
A motorcyclist from Saginaw died early Tuesday in Denton County when a van failed to yield to the right of way and struck the bike. The motorcyclist was headed north on FM156 around 5:45 a.m. when the van failed to yield at the Double Eagle Boulevard intersection near Northwest High School, sheriff's department spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said.
