Continue reading Man shoots nephew in the leg during fight, Denton police say

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Monterey Drive, near East Windsor and East Sherman Drives, about 6 p.m., The Denton Record-Chronicle reports . During an argument, the 32-year-old nephew hit his uncle in the head several times before the uncle grabbed a pistol and shot him in the right leg, Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer told the paper.

