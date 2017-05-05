Continue reading Man shoots nephew in...

Continue reading Man shoots nephew in the leg during fight, Denton police say

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Monterey Drive, near East Windsor and East Sherman Drives, about 6 p.m., The Denton Record-Chronicle reports . During an argument, the 32-year-old nephew hit his uncle in the head several times before the uncle grabbed a pistol and shot him in the right leg, Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer told the paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Denton County was issued at May 05 at 2:48PM CDT

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC