Continue reading Few days remain in Denton city council runoff campaign

The runoff election for Denton City Council is fast approaching, leaving voters on Denton's west side little time to consider their choice for District 3. The election is June 10. Voters with summer travel plans must apply for an absentee ballot by Tuesday, May 30. In-person early voting also begins that day and continues through Tuesday, June 6 The runoff follows the May 6 election that saw three candidates-Jason Cole, Don Duff and Paul Meltzer-vying to replace Kathleen Wazny in District 3. No one received enough votes to win outright. Wazny will serve another month as the top two vote-getters, Duff and Meltzer, face each other in a runoff.

