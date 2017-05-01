Continue reading Denton Republicans step into city races
A Republican political action committee paid for a video that says some Denton County candidates for local school boards and city councils are too liberal for the job. The Conservative Foundation of Texas paid about $1,700 to produce the 30-second spot, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
