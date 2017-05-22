Continue reading Denton police investigation into sexual assault suspect continues
Denton police are still looking for a suspect in connection to multiple sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults near the northwest side of the University of North Texas campus. Lt. Chris Summitt said police are waiting for DNA test results before they identify or describe any potential suspects.
