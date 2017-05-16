Continue reading City lays groundwork for handheld ban
Denton city officials are working on updating the existing "texting ban" signs with language that will support the new "handheld ban" for drivers. The Denton City Council in December approved a ban on the use of all handheld devices behind the wheel.
