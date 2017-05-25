Continue reading Briefly in DentonTime

"Merging Visions: Collections VII," the annual joint exhibition of the Visual Arts Society of Texas and the Denton Poets' Assembly, is open in the Lightwell Gallery at the University of North Texas Art Building. The exhibit, which pairs art by the society's members with poetry by the assembly's members, runs through June 27. The annual exhibit allows poets to create work inspired by artists' work -- or the duos can pair completed poems with a work that harmonizes with the mood and content of the poetry.

