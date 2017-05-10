Continue reading Blotter: Federal grand jury indicts four Frisco men on hate crime charges

Four Frisco men are facing hate crime and conspiracy charges after federal officials say they committed four home invasions in Plano, Frisco and Aubrey between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Anthony Shelton, 19, Nigel Garrett, 21, Chancler Encalade, 20, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on a charge of conspiring to cause bodily injury to persons because of sexual orientation, the release said.

