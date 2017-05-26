Continue reading Blotter: 10-year-old girl threatens to kill family with steak knife
A 10-year-old girl was taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention facility on Thursday after threatening to kill her four siblings and mother with a large steak knife at the Windsor Village apartments, according to Denton police. The girl's 30-year-old mother called police at about 4 p.m. Department spokesman Shane Kizer said the incident started when the girl hit her brother with a hairbrush and began fighting with all of the siblings, the oldest of whom is 11 years old.
