Continue reading Blotter: 10-year-old girl threatens to kill family with steak knife

A 10-year-old girl was taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention facility on Thursday after threatening to kill her four siblings and mother with a large steak knife at the Windsor Village apartments, according to Denton police. The girl's 30-year-old mother called police at about 4 p.m. Department spokesman Shane Kizer said the incident started when the girl hit her brother with a hairbrush and began fighting with all of the siblings, the oldest of whom is 11 years old.

