Continue reading Bill targeting financial aid program dies in Texas House
The Texas House has killed an effort to radically change financial aid grants that kept college affordable for more 100,000 students last year. "The House was never in favor of curtailing any of those financial assistance programs," said House Higher Education Chairman J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC